Sam Thoresen, Gophers' 'other' star pitcher, joins Max Meyer on road to big-league baseball

Sam Thoresen was working out last week when his best bud Max Meyer got drafted No. 3 overall by the Miami Marlins. They became fast friends on the Gophers baseball team, and while Meyer was the star of the pitching rotation, Thoresen was a key member of the supporting cast.

“I just had the biggest smile on my face when he got drafted,” Thoresen said. “I was so happy for him.”

As the next 24 hours wore on, though, Thoresen slowly started to come to grips with the fact that he might not hear his name called in the draft. With the 2020 MLB Draft reduced to five rounds instead of the usual 40 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thoresen knew it was unlikely that he’d be among the list of 160 prospects selected.

“It was nerve-wracking,” said Thoresen, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound right-hander from Minnetonka. “I had a couple of teams that were telling me to keep my phone on me and if falls a certain way they might call.”

They never did.

Instead, Thoresen had to wait a few days for his phone to finally light up, which it did over the weekend. He talked to a few different teams and ultimately reached a verbal agreement with the Chicago Cubs. He is expected to sign an official contract in the near future.