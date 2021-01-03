Russell, Saunders agree Wolves need to simplify offense to escape funk

So, after the game, Russell got in some extra shots. Saturday, before practice, he and Wolves coach Ryan Saunders met to see how they could help each other. There is frustration, Saunders said. “But we’re frustrated for the right reasons,” he said. “We need to channel that frustration and maybe that anger into productive play.

“We talked through ideas, situations. But we also talked through how we need to, individually, be better for the collective, too. He’s very prideful, too. So we addressed some things that he can help with the group in the short term with Karl being out.”

Russell talked about how difficult it has been with players having to do things they’re not familiar with, citing Jarrett Culver’s experience moving to power forward.

But Russell is perhaps struggling with change, too. He has played a lot off the ball of late, when on the floor with Ricky Rubio. That often takes Russell out of the pick-and-roll game, something he is very good at. In the three losses Russell has shot 17-for-42 and made six of 19 three-pointers. On the floor, he is a minus-89 in 78 minutes played.