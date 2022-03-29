Rushford-Peterson's Carson Thompson named Minnesota Football Honors scholar athlete

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Rushford-Peterson High School’s Carson Thompson has been named a Scholar-Athlete by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

This annual award honors Minnesota high school football players for their outstanding athletic, academic and community service accomplishments. Thompson, a native of Rushford, Minnesota, is one of eight scholar-athletes who will be recognized during this summer’s Minnesota Football Honors show.

“Carson put together an impressive amount of accomplishments academically, athletically and in the community,” said Todd Fultz, President of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation. “It was also impressive to hear about the difference he made in the lives of many people. We are certainly very excited to recognize Carson among all of the scholar-athletes during the Minnesota Football Honors Show.”

Carson Thompson, a two-time Mid-Southeast Blue All-District Selection, made an impact in the trenches for Rushford-Peterson’s program. Thompson made his presence known while aligning at defensive tackle and center. As a junior and senior, Carson’s excellent football accomplishments earned him First Team All-Area honors by the Winona Daily News.

“Carson is a phenomenal athlete, student and overall person. He is the definition of a scholar-athlete. He is a top-notch student who studies hard, takes difficult classes and doesn’t stop until his academic work meets his standards,” said Rushford-Peterson coach and principal Jake Timm. “He is a natural leader who younger students look up to.”

Over the years, Thompson’s work ethic extended into the local community. He invested more than 230 community service hours into youth sports programs, flag football and the Meals on Wheels program. Also, in the classroom, Thompson accumulated a 4.0 GPA and was recognized as a four-time Academic All-Conference selection.

Minnesota Football Honors is hosting a show later this summer to honor its high school, college and Minnesota Vikings award winners. Full broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks on www.minnesotafootballhonors.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0