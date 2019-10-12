Harmony, Minn. — Try as it might, Fillmore Central could not stop Triton Meldahl. The Rushford-Peterson High School running back rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries to lead the Trojans to a 32-14 road win Friday night.
Malachi Bunke was 6-of-9 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score for Rushford-Peterson (5-2, 3-1), which struck first on a 9-yard touchdown run from Meldahl.
The Falcons took a 7-6 lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Zach Haugerud to Carson Kiehne. Haugerud completed eight of his 16 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
But the Trojans responded, scoring the game’s next four touchdowns, one of which was a pick-six, to take a 32-7 lead in the fourth quarter. Fillmore Central tagged on a score but was unable to close the gap.
Peyton Morrison led Rushford-Peterson in receiving, snagging three catches for 57 yards. Vincent Mason had one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown.
The Trojans finish the regular season Wednesday at Hayfield.
LEWISTON-ALTURA 33, HAYFIELD 18
LEWISTON, Minn. — Cole Mundt rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries to help the Cardinals stay perfect on the season.
Lewiston-Altura (7-0, 4-0) piled up 329 yards of offense, 311 of which came on the ground, while holding Hayfield to 226. Blake Schilling was 2-of-3 passing for 18 yards and a touchdown. The only pass he didn’t complete was intercepted.
The Cardinals led 6-0 after the first quarter, 13-6 at half and 19-6 after the third quarter.
Lewiston-Altura finishes the regular season Wednesday at home against Wabasha-Kellogg.
CHATFIELD 7, ST. CHARLES 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — A second-quarter touchdown pass put the Gophers on the board first and was enough to end the Saints two-game winning streak.
Logan Wendt led St. Charles on the ground with 87 yards on 19 carries. Drew Maloney was 2-of-7 passing for 21 yards and one interception.
The Saints (4-3, 3-2) play Wednesday at Dover-Eyota to finish the regular season.
PEPIN/ALMA 30, INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 14
ALMA, Wis. — The Lakers, led by running back Lane Wieczorek’s 138 yards and three touchdowns, handled the Indies for their fifth straight win after starting the season 0-3.
Bryce Quinton added 111 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for Pepin/Alma, which plays at Blair-Taylor on Friday.
