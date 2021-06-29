Rubio, Okogie lead four Wolves players headed to Olympics

The Timberwolves will have four players — Josh Okogie, Juancho Hernangomez, Ricky Rubio and Leandro Bolmaro — participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Okogie will play for Nigeria, Bolmaro for Argentina, and Hernangomez and Rubio for Spain. Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni will be an assistant coach for Argentina.

Okogie was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and his family moved to the United States when he was three. The former Georgia Tech star played for Nigeria at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, averaging 12.6 points in five games. He has played three seasons for the Wolves.

Hernangomez will also be in his first Olympics. He helped Spain win the gold medal at the 2019 World Cup, averaging 10.5 points in eight games. He has played five NBA season, the past two with the Wolves.

Rubio is in his third Olympics after debuting as a 17-year-old in Beijing in 2008. He was the World Cup MVP in 2019, averaging 16.4 points, and has played 10 NBA seasons, including seven in Minnesota.

Bolmaro was traded to the Timberwolves after the New York Knicks took him with the 23rd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He played with FC Barcelona last season, and was named the Spanish league’s most spectacular player.

Prigioni, as a player, helped Argentina win bronze at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and finish fourth in 2012 in London.

