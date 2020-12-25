Rubio offers blunt assessment of first Wolves win

But Rubio said he wasn’t expecting perfection given all the rust that has accumulated on the Wolves over the last nine months.

“First game of the season, a lot of people were rusty, me especially,” Rubio said. “But I think we did something that is hard to do when you’re not feeling good and just changed some coverage. Go to a zone and change the momentum of the game and that really helped down the stretch.”

In that stretch run, coach Ryan Saunders revealed who he thought his best five of the night was. To close the last five minutes Saunders rode with Rubio, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Okogie and Malik Beasley and they turned a 95-95 game with 5:15 to play into a 10-point win.

It’s safe to assume Towns and Russell will be a part of any late-game combinations going forward. Russell has also spoken about how he would like to play with Rubio in those situations because it could detract some of the defense’s attention away from him.

“I have a pretty good idea of who I think is going to help us down the stretch,” Saunders said. “I think that there’s going to be one or two positions that can be a little more interchangeable based on who’s defending, who’s rebounding and doing the little things.”