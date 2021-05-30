Roster transformation by Bucks pays off with sweep of Heat

The East semifinals series against either second-seeded Brooklyn or seventh-seeded Boston will start on June 5 if the Nets advance in five games; in any other scenario, the Bucks will next play on June 7.

It’s the third consecutive season in which the Bucks have made the East semifinals; they lost in five games to Miami last season and beat Boston in five games in 2019 before wasting what was a 2-0 lead and falling to eventual NBA champion Toronto in the East finals.

The 2019 and 2020 Bucks carried the burden of being seeded No. 1, and both times Antetokounmpo had the target that comes when a team faces the NBA’s MVP. Neither is in play this season as the Bucks are seeded third and Antetokounmpo wasn’t a top-three MVP vote-getter, meaning he’ll soon cede the crown to Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid or Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

“We’re going to be ready,” Antetokounmpo said.

Unless the Celtics pull off a comeback against the Nets — Brooklyn leads that series 2-1, with Game 4 in Boston on Sunday — the Bucks won’t be home again until Game 3 of the East semis.

When they get back to Milwaukee, it’ll seem close to normal for the first time in 15 months.