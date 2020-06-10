Rosas won't give specfics, but feels 'positive' about Towns' injured wrist

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves last played basketball on March 10.

Their star center Karl-Anthony Towns last played on Feb 10, the result of a fractured left wrist that kept Towns out of the last month of games before the NBA ended the Wolves season by agreeing to send only the top 22 teams in playoff contention to Orlando to resume the season in July.

The Wolves have declined to give updates on Towns’ status out of respect for the personal pain Towns was going through when his mother Jacqueline died of COVID-19 in April.

On Wednesday, the Wolves held a virtual media availability to discuss their season ending and how the organizaiton has responded to the death of George Floyd. On the call, President Gersson Rosas again declined to give specifics on Towns’ wrist, but said the organization feels “positive” about how Towns’ wrist is progressing.

“At the right time we’ll make a formal announcement of where things are at, but to be fair out of respect for Karl and what he’s living through right now, we want to make sure and give him his space and his opportunity to work through things moving forward,” Rosas said. “Big picture, we feel positive about that situation and when the time is right we’ll share more details on the specifics of that.”