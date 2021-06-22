Rookie Twyman shot four times

Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is expected to make a “full recovery” after being wounded Monday during a shooting in Washington D.C., the team announced.
Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that Twyman, a sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, was visiting a family member in his native Washington when he was shot four times while in a vehicle. Rosenhaus said he sustained superficial exit wounds and will not need surgery.
“Wrong place, wrong time,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “In talking to him (Monday), he’s going to be OK. That’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”
In a statement released Monday night, the Vikings said Twyman was “one of several victims” in the incident.
“We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement continued. “At this time, we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities.”
According to the Killmoe News in Washington, three individuals were shot in Northeast Washington, and all are expected to survive.
Taken with the No. 199 overall pick on May 1, Twyman opted out of the 2020 season at Pittsburgh. In 2019, he led the Panthers with 10 1/2 sacks.
The Vikings completed spring drills last week and players are not due back in the Twin Cities until shortly before training camp starts July 28.
Monnens, Stephenson promotedOn the heels of George Paton departing as assistant general manager earlier this year, the Vikings announced Tuesday the promotions of Ryan Monnens and Jamaal Stephenson to co-directors of player personnel.
Paton left in January to become Denver’s general manager. Monnens previously served as director of pro scouting and Stephenson as director of college scouting. Both were instrumental in working with general manager Rick Spielman in free agency and with the 2021 draft following Paton’s departure.
Monnens and Stephenson are both entering their 20th season in the Vikings’ personnel department. In his new role, Stephenson will spend more time in Minnesota after previously going on the road a great deal to scout.
Overall, the Vikings announced 12 promotions for the player personnel and football operation staffs. That included Mike Sholiton being named director of college scouting, Reed Burkhardt director of pro scouting, Paul Nelson executive director of football information systems and Pat Roberts assistant director of college scouting. And they announced the hiring of Chris Blanco as assistant director of pro scouting after serving as a pro scout for Houston.