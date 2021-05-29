Rookie Larnach homers, Twins hang on to beat Royals 6-5

The Royals gave Ervin Santana (0-1) his second start of the season. The former Twins right-hander was pulled after a leadoff walk in the fourth inning and charged with three runs.

Larnach hit his third homer of the season, a solo drive in the second.

Round and round

According to Major League Baseball, when Donaldson crossed the plate on Cruz’s ground-rule double down the right-field line in the first inning, it represented the 2 millionth run scored in major league history. Donaldson has accounted for 685 of them.

The first run ever recorded was on April 22, 1876, by Tim McGinley of the Boston Red Stockings. Bob Watson was credited with the 1 millionth run scored for the Houston Astros on May 4, 1975.

FILLING UP

The announced attendance was 18,444, the largest crowd of the season at Target Field with the Twins currently operating at 60% capacity under relaxed COVID-19 protocols. They will be at 80% in June, before lifting the ticket sales limit in July.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RF Jorge Soler, who got two hits in the game on Friday to stop an 0-for-21 slump at the plate, was removed after the first inning with discomfort in his right groin.