Rookie K.J. Osborn getting a long look as return man and receiver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAGAN, Minn. — Rookie receiver K.J. Osborn is getting plenty of chances to prove he’s the Vikings’ answer at punt returner, a job that has changed hands multiple times since longtime returner Marcus Sherels left.

Osborn, the fifth-round pick out of Miami, drew solid reviews Sunday from special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf two days after the U.S. Bank Stadium scrimmage in which Osborn worked as the primary returner on punts and kickoffs.

“K.J. looks good and he’s definitely a candidate,” Maalouf said via videoconference. “[Chad] Beebe got a lot of reps last week, and we even gave Mike Hughes some reps as well. It’s good to have a lot of options, and K.J. could have a core role.”

Saturday afternoon is the deadline for NFL teams to trim 80-man offseason rosters to 53 players, giving Osborn another week of practices to solidify his spot. He led the ACC with 15.9 yards per punt return last fall, and his heavy workload at U.S. Bank Stadium indicates the Vikings are serious about squeezing him into the picture at receiver.