Rookie goalie arrived ready

The accolades are new, a Wild record for most consecutive victories by a rookie goaltender and the first netminder in the NHL this season to go on an 8-0 run.

But Kaapo Kahkonen didn’t change much to achieve them.

He’s essentially the same goalie now as he was before he seized control of the Wild’s crease with an unprecedented winning streak, having already established the foundation in his game that could continue to serve the Wild for years to come.

“All the credit goes to him,” goaltending coach Frederic Chabot said, “and we’re really enjoying having him here.”

When Kahkonen joined the organization’s ranks in 2018, four years after he was drafted in the fourth round, he had a different experience level than most prospects.

He wasn’t beginning his minor league training out of college or junior hockey. Kahkonen was already a pro player, having racked up more than 100 games in Finland over the previous four seasons. He’d also backstopped Finland to a gold medal at the 2016 World Juniors.

And that pedigree was clear to Chabot from the first time he met Kahkonen during a development camp years before he’d end up on Iowa’s roster in the American Hockey League.