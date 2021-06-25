 Skip to main content
Roaming Readers heads to Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge on June 28
Roaming Readers heads to Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge on June 28

This week, the Winona Public Library's Roaming Readers program heads to the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.

Join library staff Monday, June 28, on the Kieps Island Dike Trail for a 30-45 minute stroll and talk about what you're reading, your favorite books or recommendations for your TBR (to be read) pile.

Meet at the trailhead at 5:30 p.m. The event is free, and registration is not required. The program continues Mondays through Aug. 23. For more information and a map of all trail locations, go to winona.lib.mn.us/adults/roaming-readers/.

