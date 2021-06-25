Roaming Readers heads to Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge on June 28

Join library staff Monday, June 28, on the Kieps Island Dike Trail for a 30-45 minute stroll and talk about what you're reading, your favorite books or recommendations for your TBR (to be read) pile.

Meet at the trailhead at 5:30 p.m. The event is free, and registration is not required. The program continues Mondays through Aug. 23. For more information and a map of all trail locations, go to winona.lib.mn.us/adults/roaming-readers/.