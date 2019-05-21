Flooding is possible along the Mississippi River later this week into the weekend — but it won’t be as bad as it was earlier this spring.
According to the National Weather Service, recent rainfall, combined with the already moist soil conditions, are expected to result in rising water levels and possible flooding in Winona and La Crosse.
The river stage in Winona was at 11.63 feet Monday morning. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage of 13 feet on Wednesday night and reach 15.1 feet Saturday. That qualifies as moderate flooding, with additional rises possible thereafter.
In La Crosse, the river stage was 10.77 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage of 12 feet Thursday morning and reach 13.2 feet Sunday morning. That’s also considered moderate flooding, with additional rises thereafter.
The river twice this year has risen above 17 feet in Winona — once in early April and once in late April. Neither reached the major flooding stage of 18 feet, but they did rank among the highest levels ever recorded in Winona for the Mississippi, the worst of which came in 1965 at 20.77 feet.
The river reached 20 feet only one other time in documented history — at 20.07 feet in 2001.
The levee system, built after the 1965 floods, were designed to handle a river level of 22 feet, and an additional two feet of protection can be added, the city has said.
In La Crosse, Riverside Park was closed earlier this year when the river level reached above 14 feet.
