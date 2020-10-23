Rick Spielman: 'I don't think anyone has lost any faith in Kirk Cousins'

The Vikings’ 1-5 start amid quarterback Kirk Cousins’ league-leading 10 interceptions has drawn questions about the team’s commitment to Cousins, which general manager Rick Spielman defended again Thursday during a bye-week chat with local reporters.

The Vikings gave Cousins a two-year, $66 million contract extension this spring after the 32-year-old’s first NFL playoff win, and the veteran’s rocky start to the 2020 season hasn’t shaken the franchise’s belief in the quarterback, according to Spielman.

“You just kind of have to go back and look at the big picture,” Spielman said. “But I don’t think anyone has lost any faith in Kirk Cousins. I expect him to come back after the bye week and play well for us.”

It has been a boom-or-bust start for Cousins, whose 8.4 yards per attempt trails only Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert. But the lows, including three first-half interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the previously winless Falcons, led coach Mike Zimmer to call some of Cousins’ decisions “strange” and field questions about benching him, which Cousins said could happen if he doesn’t improve.