Ribs, kebabs, burgers and trash talk: Gophers' grill-off turns up the heat

A few lucky Gophers teammates from other parts of the field serve as judges. They eat, critique and present their scores. Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was a judge for the 2018 grill-off and talked at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last month about wanting to get a similar outing together for the QBs, likely on a golf course.

At this year’s grill-off, the tight ends got seats at the judges table. Given how “friendly” the competition has gotten, it’s not as easy for them to just gorge, give out numbers and call it a day.

Since Smith left for the NFL, Mohamed Ibrahim has ascended the Gophers’ depth chart on the field, the Big Ten running back of the year in 2020. But he hasn’t been able to win the grill-off. Ibrahim and walk-on Kendall Moore of East Ridge were behind the kebabs. Ibrahim said he used cayenne, Lowry and garlic salt, while making sure each side of the meat kissed the grill.

Given his Muslim customs, Ibrahim said can’t confirm the Jelen-Williams victory. “I couldn’t eat it because it was pork, so I don’t really know if they won or not,” Ibrahim joked.