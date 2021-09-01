Revving up for Ohio State: Morgan, Ibrahim hold keys to Gophers offense

For the Gophers to match or better that performance, Morgan and Ibrahim executing the run-pass option offense at a high level will be important. They’re operating behind a veteran offensive line that likely will rotate six starters who average 336 pounds. Last year, minus two of those starting linemen, Ibrahim averaged 153.7 rushing yards per game, which ranked second nationally.

The Gophers have Day’s attention.

“Two years ago, they were a top-10 team in the country,’’ he said, “and a lot of those guys are still on the team.’’

Keeping

the chains movingWhen you look at Ibrahim, his 5-10, 210-pound frame might not scream “All-America running back,’’ but that’s what he is after earning third-team honors last year following a season in which he rushed 201 times for 1,076 yards in seven games. His 28.7 carries per game led the nation, and his 15 touchdowns tied for fifth.

His calling card isn’t so much speed as it is tenacity. “He’s a bowling ball going downhill with razor blades on it,’’ Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said.

Added Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell, “You can’t go in there arm-tackling. He’s definitely one of the best running backs in the nation.’’