Revamped Wild welcome spark from Russian rookie Kaprizov

“Our expectations are that he’s a great teammate and he works his butt off every shift. We know he’s going to have a special talent, a special skill level, and we’re obviously excited about that, but we want him to conduct himself like we ask of anybody,” coach Dean Evason said.

Transition complete

Evason, the interim replacement when Bruce Boudreau was fired last year, was given full-time status by general manager Bill Guerin when the Wild returned from the pandemic pause. Though this will be another virus-altered season, with only a 10-day training camp and no exhibition games, Evason has more leeway to fully implement his preferred fast-tempo, puck-possession system.

“The other way wasn’t working,” said Parise, who has won only two series in the playoffs with Minnesota and none since 2015. “So I think we’re all excited about a new style, an upbeat style.”

FOLLOWING FIALA

With Parise and Kaprizov the leading candidates to flank the first line, Kevin Fiala will also be tasked with producing at a top-six level. He led the Wild last season with 54 points in 64 games and scored three times in their four-game qualifying-round loss in the expanded playoffs. Over the last 18 games before the COVID-19 outbreak, Fiala had 14 goals and 12 assists.