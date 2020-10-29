Reusse: Martin compiles highlight reel for Blaze, Gophers and now Packers

Martin was in on nine tackles, even as he hobbled on a knee injury that had cost him three earlier games.

“I hurt the knee on the fourth play of the game,” Martin said. “I knew that meant I was going to need surgery, so I thought, ‘I might as well keep playing and then get it repaired.’ ”

The original report in mid-December was that Martin was going to skip the Outback Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. Actually, he missed that rousing Gophers upset over Auburn to undergo surgery.

Martin still wasn’t ready to work out at the NFL combine in late February. As a 6-foot-3, 240-pound tackling machine at linebacker, Martin was a certain third-rounder until the knee issue arose, and he wound up being taken in the fifth round by the Packers.

There was an opening alongside Christian Kirksey, a free agent, as the middle linebackers in the 3-4 defense, and it took about three days of practice for the Packers to decide that Martin could fill it.

Then, in the final scrimmage of training camp, Martin had an injury to the “other knee.” On Wednesday, he said all it took was “a little scope,” and then rehab before getting back on the field.