Reusse: In Twins season of blunders, absence of one player is a powerful reminder

Two answers: (A) That’s the job … to know; and (B) they should have been more diligent in monitoring the work Wade had done last winter with his trusted hitting coach in Baltimore and waited for the results in spring training.

Instead, they gave away the lefthanded-hitting outfielder on Feb. 4 for pitcher Shaun Anderson — good fastball, not many strikes, waived by the Twins, with three other clubs since then, and now hurling for the El Paso Chihuahuas.

“LaMonte went to work with Matt Swope, his former hitting coach, in Maryland last winter,’’ Miller said. “He drove an hour each way four days a week to work on his approach with Swope. The goal was to add power. He committed to that, fully, and the Giants are the beneficiaries.’’

Originally, the Giants talked about the same things with Wade as a hitter as the Twins did for all those years: his ability to work counts.

Gabe Kapler, the new Giants’ manager, a lock to go from ripped in Philadelphia to being the National League’s Manager of the Year, said this recently to MLB.com: “We had a pretty clear understanding of his strike zone judgment and his style at the plate. Pretty good plate discipline. I think what we didn’t know was that the power was going to show up like it has.’’