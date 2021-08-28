Returning to watch

College football fans will head back into stadiums this weekend, some of them for the first time in two years. Along with binoculars, sunscreen and other essentials, some will pack face masks and proof of vaccination.

With the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, the pomp and pageantry of fall Saturdays are expected to return in all their glory nearly everywhere across the country.

As far as Nebraska fan Capp Anson of Omaha is concerned, it beats the alternative. Last season, the Big Ten and Pac-12 allowed no fans and ACC, Big 12 and SEC teams limited stadium attendance to a fraction of their vast capacities.

“It’s nice to be able to sit and watch it on a big screen TV at home and have the bathroom by you or go grab a cold beer if you need to, but to me there’s nothing like the experiences at the stadium,” he said. “It brings out a good time for sure.”

Anson’s Cornhuskers were among the handful of teams kicking off their seasons Saturday, with a visit to Illinois in a Big Ten clash. UCLA was hosting Hawaii in the only other game involving a Power Five conference.

Schools are eager to let the good times roll again after the massive financial hits they took in 2020.