Return of Karl-Anthony Towns has huge impact on No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards

Karl-Anthony Towns’ return changes the dynamics of the Timberwolves offense.

That was plain to see in Sunday’s win over the Raptors, when it seemed like Toronto wanted to throw as many defenders as it could on Towns any time he touched the ball below the free-throw line.

One of the consequences of Towns being out for most of the season is it was hard to gauge just how the pieces fit around him. With D’Angelo Russell still nursing an injured left leg, that evaluation still isn’t 100% in operation, but there has been some evidence the team can glean from the past few games, specifically how Anthony Edwards and Towns operate together, an important question for the future of the franchise.

When the season began, Edwards said he had to learn how to play with Towns and Russell on the floor, how to pick his spots to attack and score since they are the primary scorers on the team. Edwards is getting to see what that is like with Towns back in the lineup, and over the past three games Edwards has looked more at ease playing off the Timberwolves franchise center, specifically in the pick and roll.