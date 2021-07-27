Return for Rodgers made sense

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t going to have a better chance to win a Super Bowl this season somewhere other than Green Bay.

The Packers weren’t going to contend for a Super Bowl without Rodgers running the offense.

Given those two factors, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Rodgers was at Lambeau Field on Tuesday in the surest sign yet that the three-time MVP quarterback and Packers executives are at least temporarily putting aside their differences. The Packers hold their first training-camp workout Wednesday.

Rodgers skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he wasn’t interested in returning to Green Bay for a 17th season. Rodgers’ arrival on Tuesday followed NFL Network and ESPN reports that the two sides were close to an agreement keeping him with the Packers this season.

The long-term status of this relationship remains uncertain. ESPN reported the Packers agreed to drop the 2023 season from Rodgers’ contract and review his situation with the team at the end of the season, potentially clearing the way for his eventual exit.

The exact reasons for Rodgers’ discontent are not known. At least not publicly. Rodgers gave his biggest hints about his issues during an ESPN interview in late May.