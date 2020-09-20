Responsibility is on players now

Positive tests are inevitable, even if athletes avoid public areas, follow every protocol and do everything right. Reports out of Penn State on Wednesday said 50 student-athletes there tested positive for COVID-19 in early September. A report from Madison said over 40 football players and staff had tested positive (no time frame given). Texas Tech reportedly has had 75 players test positive since June. LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that “most of our players have caught it.”

Positive tests will happen, and this is where the Big Ten’s plan gets tricky. The new schedule plan calls for nine games in nine weeks. That leaves no wiggle room, and it seems unlikely this plan proceeds uninterrupted based on postponements that already have happened in other conferences because of outbreaks.

A critical development that cleared the way for this return came with rapid daily testing. It will help reduce transmission by identifying athletes who are asymptomatic. Positivity rate thresholds will be in place and require teams to pause for a week if necessary. This is all progress. These are necessary steps — steps that could put a no-bye schedule plan in jeopardy even before the first kickoff.