Relieved Byron Buxton vows he'll play in Twins' opener

MINNEAPOLIS — Yes, Byron Buxton feared the worst when he hurt his left foot while tracking a fly ball on Monday. Yes, he said to himself, “Here we go again.”

It was the same reaction Twins fans had when they checked social media to learn their starting center had been taken off the field on a cart and sent straight to the doctors.

And just like Twins fans, Buxton didn’t feel better until he knew the results of tests on his sprained foot.

“That’s probably when I kind of eased my mind a little bit and took that step back,” he said Wednesday. “Like I said, it puts your mind at ease knowing it’s nothing serious and it’s something that obviously I’ll work on enough to get back this year. I’m not going to miss part of the season, so I’m very happy about that.”

So are fans who have seen Buxton over the past five seasons, usually just long enough to get them excited before he gets hurt and misses a string of games.

Since being first called to the majors in 2015, Buxton, 26, has played just one full season, 140 games in 2017, and been on the disabled list for thumb, wrist, toe and groin injuries, as well as migraines and a concussion.