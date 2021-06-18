‘Relax and play.’ Lynx, McBride respond to Reeve’s urging with first road win

Against the athletic and deep Wings, the Lynx played very well with the exception of the start of the third quarter. They outrebounded the best rebounding team in the league 40-34, broke a string of three consecutive games with 20 or more turnovers, got 19 points and eight boards from Napheesa Collier and a 14-point, 12-rebound game from center Sylvia Fowles, the 170th double-double of her career.

The Lynx held Marina Mabrey, who came in averaging nearly 17 points a game, scoreless. Lynx starters outscored their Dallas counterparts 65-37. The game’s key stretch came in the third quarter.

Up 43-33 at the half, the Lynx knew the Wings would punch back. Ogunbowale scored 10 points in a 13-2 start to the third quarter that put Dallas up 46-45 on an Ogunbowale 3-pointer.

Moments later, McBride led the Lynx back. Her 3-pointer started a 13-7 Lynx run to finish the quarter. McBride had eight of those 13, including a three-point play.

Then, up 60-55 after three, the Lynx opened the fourth quarter 10-0 — with five points coming from Damiris Dantas — to go up by 15.

“Dallas had a lot of scorers, we knew they would have a run,” Collier said. “The key was us not getting flustered. Knowing it would happen, going back to doing what we needed to do and stop the bleeding.”

Minnesota’s first road victory of the season was the 250th win of Reeve’s career; she’s the only coach in WNBA history with 250 wins with the same team. For McBride, it was important. She missed camp playing in Europe. She rushed to Minnesota in time to start in the opener without having practiced with the team. Being honest, she said, there has been some fatigue from the long overseas season. But Thursday was good.”Feel good, mind clear, excited to play,” she said. “I felt I didn’t give my best performance for my team [Tuesday]. I wanted to bounce back and show them I was here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0