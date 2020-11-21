Referees weigh in heavily in Gophers victory

“I mean, especially when it benefits you,” Fleck trailed off, adding that plenty of calls have gone against the Gophers in his time. “… It could have probably went either way.”

AbsencesIn addition to the 20-plus players the Gophers lost before the game from injuries and COVID-19 positive tests, they lost another two against Purdue.

Running back Mohamed Ibrahim stopped taking carries late in the game after being “banged up” early, as Fleck said on the KFAN broadcast. He held Ibrahim out for precautionary reasons after he played through it for most of the game. Safety Jordan Howden also exited the game in the third quarter, Calvin Swenson replacing him, and jogged back to the locker room.

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was also on the sidelines with his right foot in a boot.

End racismThe Gophers wore their gold jerseys but with different nameplates Friday. Instead of the players’ last names, above each number were the words “End Racism.”

Gophers players and the program as a whole have been outspoken this season about their dedication to ending social injustice. This started after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd on a city street by kneeling on his neck in May.