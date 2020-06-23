Ready to lead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It has been a while since the most exciting athlete in the state was the quarterback of the Gophers, but that is the case with Tanner Morgan getting ready for his junior campaign coming off an 11-2 record in 2019 and one of the best seasons for a signal caller in school history.

If the Gophers are going to find some way to top one of their best seasons in recent memory, and reach the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time in program history, Morgan will have to be their leader on offense.

At the end of last season, Pro Football Focus named Morgan the seventh-best QB in all of college football — trailing Justin Herbert (Oregon), Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones (Alabama), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Joe Burrow (Louisiana State).

Burrow was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft and Lawrence figures to go No. 1 overall in 2021 assuming his stock doesn’t take a big hit this season.

And that ranking might have been low for Morgan because at the end of the season he had the No. 4 passing efficiency ranking in the nation, behind only Burrow, Hurts and Fields — three of the four starting QBs in the College Football Playoff.