Ready Set School has delivered reimbursement check to Walmart and Rogan's Shoes in Winona for the 2019 voucher program.
Money donated to families in need in the Ready Set School program supports the voucher program, ensuring that the money stays in the economy of Winona.
For more information on the Ready Set School program, visit readysetschoolwinona.org.
