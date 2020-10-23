Rashod Bateman dreams of someday retiring, living on Lake Minnetonka

“[When I came to college] that’s when I kind of realized how wrong it was, and what I put myself through, and what they put me through,” Bateman said. “And that kind of took a toll on me because our relationship was hidden for all throughout high school, however long we dated. I couldn’t be seen in public with her. I couldn’t take her on a date. I couldn’t post her on any social media platforms. Just because her family didn’t allow it.”

The four-star recruit had chosen the Gophers ahead of his senior season and stuck with them despite late pushes from SEC programs, including his home state school Georgia. Fleck’s “Row the Boat” culture had captivated him — so much so that he tattooed a large ode to it on his right arm before he even officially enrolled on campus. While his stunning talent would lead the Gophers to an 11-2 season in 2019, the Twin Cities would provide something for him he didn’t even realize was missing.

He saw more interracial relationships here. He saw his teammates dressing and acting how they wanted. And through that, he found the courage to do the same.