What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Some of my favorite moments from this year include graduating from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and being hired to first be a copy editor for the River Valley Media Group, and then being promoted to my current position. I’ve loved getting to know the Winona community. Another favorite moment of mine this year was adopting a Lionhead bunny, named Rosemary, who joins our family that already included eight guinea pigs and two hamsters."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I learned the importance of having confidence in what I do. I do not accomplish as much in my career as I would like to when I’m not feeling confident. Once I gained some more confidence in this position, I was better prepared to write more content and feel happy and comfortable as I do so."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I would like to live a healthier life overall, including having a better balance between my work and personal life."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"I hope to make even more connections with members of the Winona community, while also attending more local events away from work. I hope to also continue improving as a journalist. I will never be a perfect journalist, so every single day for the rest of my career I want to continue working to reach that never fully achievable goal."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Expect to see me around in the community a lot more this upcoming year. Even though I am not a resident of Winona, I want to spend time here, both during the weekdays and on the weekends. Also, expect new ideas that will allow me to build connections with members of the community. My biggest plan is to continue finding new ways to share the stories that define this city and surrounding area, along with the people that call it home."
