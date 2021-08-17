Race organizers looking for answers after Brickyard finish

The wild finish overshadowed what had been a relatively safe, intriguing race. Only 11 of the first 78 laps were run under yellow — two coming at the end of the first two stages and two for debris on the track.

When the curbing came loose, things changed quickly. Series officials debated whether to call the race early but track workers managed to detach the curb. Then the question was whether a second chicane should be removed. NASCAR opted to keep it in.

“As we worked through putting it together for the Xfinity race last year, there was a big ask from the drivers to have something back there because that section was way too fast,” Miller said. “That was not something we were going to sign up for.”

Then just moments after the restart, the wrecking happened again in the same section bringing out a second red flag.

It’s not the first time the Brickyard left town amid controversy. Tire problems plagued the Brickyard 400 in 2008 and again in 2020. After a rain delay and a series of late crashes, the 2017 Brickyard 400 finished at sunset.

Still, there was a big crowd this weekend along with the intense racing Boles and Miller say they’d prefer keeping the Cup cars on the road course in 2022 — if they can solve Sunday’s problems.