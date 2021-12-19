Put a big man — hello, Myles Turner — next to Karl-Anthony Towns and watch the Timberwolves soar

There’s a lot to like about the improved Timberwolves. Coach Chris Finch’s best work is seen in D’Angelo Russell looking more like a two-way player and Anthony Edwards continuing his path to stardom. And the overall energy and aggressiveness have ticked upward.

The Wolves are 14-15 after Friday night’s rout of the Lakers and positioned in the Western Conference in a spot that later this season would qualify for the NBA’s play-in tournament. But there is a glaring flaw every time an opponent draws Karl-Anthony Towns away from the basket, or when the 6-11 Towns is on the perimeter: Their frontcourt gets exposed.

It was on display, particularly, last week against Cleveland as its front line of Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley was large and in charge during a blowout win over the Wolves. Fix this roster flaw, and the Wolves have a real chance at just their second winning season since 2005.

This is not a knock on the bundle of energy that is forward Jarred Vanderbilt or the undrafted free-agent center Naz Reid, who has carved out a nice role for himself. It’s about pairing another big with Towns who can rebound and protect the rim. I’ll give you a name I like: Myles Turner of Indiana. The Wolves would prosper from such a pairing.

I love the tools in Towns’ toolbox, but he’s driven me mad at times for his proclivity to leave the paint and face the basket, leaving the Wolves without a low-post presence. I still recall last season watching Towns post up 6-7 Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and then pass out of the post and run out to the three-point line.

Sigh. But that’s how Towns plays.

Reports out of Indiana have the Pacers ready to trade several players, including Turner. Turner, 6-11, led the NBA in blocks per game last season and is doing so again this season while averaging 12.8 points on 51% shooting. He’s the type of post presence who would make it easier for Towns to do his thing while neutralizing teams with lengthy front lines.

Turner is a good player, and it would likely require the Wolves to offer a first-round pick in any trade package. The Wolves should explore this deal, then sign the 25-year-old to a contract extension.

What would it take to get him? A first-rounder and Taurean Prince’s expiring contract? Malik Beasley and a couple of second-round picks? Wolves interim basketball operations czar Sachin Gupta might have something crafty in mind, considering he developed ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine. If he has a matrix that can land him Turner without a first-round pick, it’s time to activate it. Sir Block-A-Lot would look good in Wolves colors.

