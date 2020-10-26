Pursuit of alternative high school soccer state tournament falls short

High school soccer enthusiasts’ hopes for an independent state tournament are going unrealized.

A trifecta of obstacles proved too much for a group of parent organizers who represented public and private schools, both genders and both classes of soccer. One of those parents, Michael Gorman, notified coaches and other interested parties on Sunday that “it has become clear that we do not have a path forward for this tournament.”

Momentum stalled in over the weekend, said Gorman, a Breck School soccer parent, due to concerns expressed by varsity coaches, a lack of available fields and the withdrawal of event partners Twin Cities Soccer Leagues and the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association.

“Nobody knows better than you, the coaches, how passionately the players have thrown themselves into the season, appreciating every chance to take the field,” Gorman wrote in an e-mail. “We thought they (and you) deserved the chance for three more games and an official state tournament. We are sorry we cannot provide even an unofficial alternative.”

Gorman had two sons on the Mustangs’ Class 1A, Section 5 championship team. But his interest began before the playoffs. He joined eight additional parents on a steering committee working on behalf of an even larger parent group.