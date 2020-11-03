Purdue game canceled

A COVID-19 outbreak within the University of Wisconsin football program continues to wreak havoc on its season.
The program announced Tuesday that it canceled its game against Purdue on Saturday, marking its second straight canceled game after canceling last week’s game at Nebraska due to the outbreak.
UW said in a release that three more student athletes and two more staff members have submitted positive PCR tests since Saturday, and the program has had 21 positive tests in the past seven days. Eleven of those positive tests came between Saturday, Sunday and Monday; UW did not have Tuesday’s test results at the time the release was sent.
There are 27 active cases within the program — 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members — since Oct. 24. One player tested positive on Oct. 21, but is no longer considered an active case.
Team activities are paused indefinitely as the team battles the virus.
“We started with a few positives earlier in the week. I felt very confident if we continued that we had things, we were getting things under control,” Alvarez said on a Zoom call with reporters. “But in the last three days, if I count them right, 11 positives in the program. Just didn’t feel as though we had our arms around it, had things controlled as I thought we needed. Again, keeping your priorities in order, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is top priority.”
The game against Purdue will be considered a no-contest, as the Nebraska game was, and will not count against either team’s record. Alvarez said the team is not yet at the seven-day positivity rate levels that Big Ten protocol would require a game cancellation.
UW will provide another update of testing numbers on Saturday. The conditions of infected players have not been released by UW due to medical privacy laws. Players have not been made available to the media since postgame interviews on Oct. 23. The program is determining what players can and can’t do during the pause on team activities. Last week, players were told only to come to the facility for daily COVID-19 testing, to pick up food or to receive sports medicine treatment.
There was some optimism this weekend that the Badgers would be able to host Purdue, but more positive tests on a daily basis forced Alvarez to pull the plug.
“I wasn’t ever confident; I was hopeful. I felt we were doing the right things and getting our players isolated, putting them individually in rooms. We had a good plan. I was hopeful that we could corral this and be where we wanted to be where we wanted to be, but I was never overconfident. This virus has been way too fickle. It’s been inconsistent and we haven’t been able to put our finger on it yet,” Alvarez said.
The university is still investigating what caused the outbreak. David O’Connor, a UW-Madison pathology professor who operates a lab in UW Research Park, and other researchers are comparing the genetic signatures of the positive tests to each other and those within the campus community and beyond. Doing so can help them decipher where the virus likely came from, whether it was in the community, on campus, or other sources.
O’Connor said on Friday it would take about a week to answer those questions, though that timeline could change, particularly since the positive tests keep building within the football program.
After canceling two games, the Badgers will play at most six regular-season games in the Big Ten Conference’s shortened season. That’s a crucial number, because it is the minimum number of games a team must play in order to be eligible for the conference championship game.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
So far, the Badgers’ canceled games are the only disruptions to the Big Ten’s schedule, so the expected average number of conference games played by all teams is still between seven and eight.
UW came into the season as the favorites to repeat as Big Ten West Division champions and throttled Illinois 45-7 in its opening game. Alvarez said he believes the Badgers are contenders, but the desire to play can’t outweigh the realities of the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.
“There’s no one who wants to be on that field more than I do,” he said. “But I’m not going to lose track of priorities. We don’t leave ourselves much wiggle room right now and we know that, but hopefully we can get this corralled and we can get back on the field and playing.”
