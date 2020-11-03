Purdue game canceled

The game against Purdue will be considered a no-contest, as the Nebraska game was, and will not count against either team’s record. Alvarez said the team is not yet at the seven-day positivity rate levels that Big Ten protocol would require a game cancellation.

UW will provide another update of testing numbers on Saturday. The conditions of infected players have not been released by UW due to medical privacy laws. Players have not been made available to the media since postgame interviews on Oct. 23. The program is determining what players can and can’t do during the pause on team activities. Last week, players were told only to come to the facility for daily COVID-19 testing, to pick up food or to receive sports medicine treatment.

There was some optimism this weekend that the Badgers would be able to host Purdue, but more positive tests on a daily basis forced Alvarez to pull the plug.

“I wasn’t ever confident; I was hopeful. I felt we were doing the right things and getting our players isolated, putting them individually in rooms. We had a good plan. I was hopeful that we could corral this and be where we wanted to be where we wanted to be, but I was never overconfident. This virus has been way too fickle. It’s been inconsistent and we haven’t been able to put our finger on it yet,” Alvarez said.