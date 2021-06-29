Pucks bounce Lightning's way for 1-0 lead in Cup series

TAMPA, Fla. — Erik Cernak was one of the most unlikely players to score the first goal of the Stanley Cup Final.

But that is what the Tampa Bay defenseman did in the Lightning’s 5-1 win Monday night over the Montreal Canadiens in a game that featured unexpected and fluky goals as the defending champions moved closer to another title.

Cernak, playing in his 46th playoff game, beat Carey Price from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat at 6:19 of the opening period.

The second Lightning goal started a trend of pucks going into the net off bodies and gloves, due in part to all the traffic in front of the goalies.

Yanni Gourde was positioned in the low crease when Blake Coleman’s shot went off him for a 2-0 lead at 5:47 of the second.

“I mean, we know he’s a really good goalie,” Cernak said. “One of the best in the NHL, so when he sees the puck from the distance, we know he can catch the puck, so we always have to be in front of him and take his eyes away and try to make some traffic in front of him.”

Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot, another unlikely goal scorer, played a role in a pair of unique goals. One good, and the another ugly.