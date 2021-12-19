Public safety: Police Chief Williams talks winter driving, alternate side parking

After the first snowstorm of the year last week, winter is officially here and that means winter road conditions are back.

And with winter road conditions comes the increased possibility for accidents. Winona Police Chief Tom Williams is all too familiar with those calls. Which is why he is giving tips and busting myths to help drivers stay safe during the winter season.

The biggest thing that drivers can do, according to the chief, is to make sure their vehicle is in “tip-top operating shape.” Start with checking tires.

“I think something that oftentimes is overlooked is tires and the tread depth on your tires should be within manufacturer’s specifications,” Williams said. “Fix your vehicle that’s going to serve you well, not only with starting and stopping but for quartering and everything else. I think the tires is obviously No. 1 priority for your vehicle.”

Another important part of winter driving Williams mentioned is to make sure that visibility is easily accessible from all windows.

“Something that I can’t stress enough is making sure that your your visibility is 100%, 360 degrees in your vehicle. Oftentimes, people are driving their vehicles they basically look like an igloo on wheels driving down the road,” Williams said. “So their visibility is completely obstructed and prevents them from seeing any hazards around them and causes a real issue when traveling, so take the time to scrape the car off make sure your headlights are clear of snow, the brake lights are clear of snow and turn signals and that you have visibility out of all of your windows and in your rearview mirrors as well.”

Other tips Williams suggested is to make sure all windshield wipers are fully functioning, all vehicles have a winter survival kit, and everyone slows down, which he called “one of the biggest things.”

Williams also talked about some misconceptions about driving in the winter. The biggest one for him was the idolization of four-wheel drive.

“Oftentimes people fit feel that if their vehicle is equipped with four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive that they can basically go anywhere. That having that added feature to their vehicle does not require them to follow the other advice of slowing down and adding more time and increasing stopping distance,” Williams said. “Four-wheel drive obviously helps you get out of deeper snow or mud that type of thing. However, it does not give you greater stopping power. It also does not allow you better steering capability when you’re traveling on snow and ice covered roads.”

The other misconception he mentioned was the speed limit.

“I think there may be a misconception if the posted speed limit is 30 miles an hour,” Williams said. “But state statute does make an allowance for driving too fast for conditions. Typically, what it’s referred to as is that you should be operating your motor vehicle only as fast as the current environmental conditions allow you to. So even though the posted speed limit is thirty and there’s significant ice on the road, the actual safe operating speed of your vehicle may only be fifteen miles an hour to help you avoid any type of collisions or anything like that.”

Because of that, Williams said, make sure that people have enough time to stop.

“You need to increase that distance because stopping distance will increase as the roads become snow and ice covered as well,” Williams said.

Williams also continues to spread awareness about alternate side parking in Winona. The parking ordinance is in effect from Nov. 15 to April 15. During this time citizens must park their vehicle on the even side of the street during even days on the calendar, and the odd side of the street on odd days. A ticket for this ordinance costs twenty-five dollars.

“It is is this winter parking ordinance that’s put into effect in an attempt to assist city crews to not only get the streets plowed in an efficient, effective manner during the winter, the snow month but it also allows for the street crew to do maintenance in the fall and the spring,” Williams said. “So in the fall, they attempt to get around with the Street Sweepers to get all the debris picked up out of the gutters and storm sewer covers and everything like that, but ultimately in the spring in assessing what the flow of the water as the snow is melting, that it doesn’t cause water to be backing up in the intersections and that type of thing and it’s easier on the plowers if they’re not hitting all this frozen debris that’s stuck in the gutters.”

Chief Williams estimates that the police force has issued anywhere from 1,800 to 2,300 tickets for the last few years just for alternate side parking.

