Proactive approach with pitching staff's health should help in upcoming brutal stretch for Brewers

“We thought early in the year that it could be a significant difference for these guys if give them an extra day between every start that they make,” Counsell said. “We’re putting these guys in a good position to bounce back and recover because the season gets harder as it goes along.”

Right-hander Freddy Peralta has made the biggest jump, covering 64 innings this year after working 29⅓ in 2020, while Brandon Woodruff’s 76 innings are 2⅓ more than he threw all of last season. Corbin Burnes will equal his 2020 total when he records his first out in his next outing.

“I think we’ve done a great job so far,” said right-hander Adrian Houser, who’ll also pass his 2020 total in his next appearance. “We’ve been open with each other about how we’re all feeling and stuff like that so I think we’re on the right track.”

The increased workload also is a concern for the relief corps, possibly more so because it’s more difficult to build in extra days of rest for pitchers such as closer Josh Hader, who is 4⅔ innings beyond the 19 he worked in 2020, and Brent Suter, who is one inning behind his 31⅔ last season.