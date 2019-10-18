WAUMANDEE , Wis. — Esther Ann Pronschinske of Waumandee died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee with Father Prince Raja as Celebrant. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. A wake will be held at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, starting with the reciting of the Most Holy Rosary and ending at 6 p.m. with a Parish Scripture Service. Family and friends may also call from 10 a.m. Monday until the hour of the Mass.
Please share a memory or express your condolences at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
