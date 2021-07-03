Writers' group to meet July 9

Writers of fiction and nonfiction are welcome to join the Winona Writers Group, which meets the second Friday of each month. July’s meeting will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, in the Learning Plaza outside the Winona Public Library on Johnson Street.

Every month, members write one-page stories based on that month’s prompt, then come together to share and offer feedback. Registration is not required, but writers can sign up to receive the monthly writing prompts at winona.lib.mn.us. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.

