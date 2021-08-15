Roaming Readers heads to Levee Park, Woodlawn Cemetery

This week, the Winona Public Library’s Roaming Readers program heads to the Levee Park.

Join library staff Monday, Aug. 16, for a 30-45 minute stroll through the park and talk about what you’re reading, your favorite books or recommendations for your TBR (to be read) pile.

Meet at the park entrance on Main Street at 5:30 p.m. The event is free, and registration is not required.

The final Roaming Readers event of the summer will be Monday, Aug. 23, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Participants should meet at 5:30 p.m. at the cemetery entrance at 506 W. Lake Blvd.

For more information, go to winona.lib.mn.us/adults/roaming-readers/.

