Roaming Readers heads to Levee Park, Woodlawn Cemetery
Storytime at Winona Public Library

Children, along with their caregivers, have the opportunity to enjoy story time at the Winona Public Library. The 30-minute sessions, which are focused more toward those between the ages of 2 and 5, include stories and songs, along with activities and crafts. 

 Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News

This week, the Winona Public Library’s Roaming Readers program heads to the Levee Park.

Join library staff Monday, Aug. 16, for a 30-45 minute stroll through the park and talk about what you’re reading, your favorite books or recommendations for your TBR (to be read) pile.

Meet at the park entrance on Main Street at 5:30 p.m. The event is free, and registration is not required.

The final Roaming Readers event of the summer will be Monday, Aug. 23, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Participants should meet at 5:30 p.m. at the cemetery entrance at 506 W. Lake Blvd.

For more information, go to winona.lib.mn.us/adults/roaming-readers/.

