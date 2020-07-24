You are the owner of this article.
Picnic on the River Fundraiser to aid downtown businesses
Ticket sales for the take-out Picnic on the River Fundraiser will end on July 31.

A partnership of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc., Pearl Street Brewery, The Cargill Room at the Waterfront and Meringue Bakery will host the event, raising money to benefit downtown and local small businesses affected by the pandemic. For more information, visit lacrossedowntown.com/picnicontheriver/.

