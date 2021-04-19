 Skip to main content
Geranium generosity: PEO of Winona to sell plants to support scholarships
Geranium generosity: PEO of Winona to sell plants to support scholarships

Geraniums

P.E.O members in attendance of last year's geranium sales event. From left to right are Mia Martin, Barb Parent, Mary Kosek and Judy Richter.

 Contributed photo

The ladies of the Philanthropic Education Organization of Winona will sell baskets of colorful geraniums from Pork N Plants at a cost of just $7 per plant until April 23.

Color choices are pink, red, white and salmon. For more information, please send an email that includes a name, address, phone number as well as the number and color of plants sought for peogeraniums@yahoo.com.

Orders are complete upon payment and can be safely delivered within Winona beginning May 6. Pick-up will be available for out-of-town orders. All proceeds go towards scholarships for local high school students.

