Geranium generosity: PEO of Winona to sell plants to support scholarships

The ladies of the Philanthropic Education Organization of Winona will sell baskets of colorful geraniums from Pork N Plants at a cost of just $7 per plant until April 23.

Color choices are pink, red, white and salmon. For more information, please send an email that includes a name, address, phone number as well as the number and color of plants sought for peogeraniums@yahoo.com.

Orders are complete upon payment and can be safely delivered within Winona beginning May 6. Pick-up will be available for out-of-town orders. All proceeds go towards scholarships for local high school students.

