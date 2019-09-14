BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and scored twice Saturday while Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes to lead No. 6 Ohio State to a 51-10 rout at Indiana.
The Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have won each of their first three games by at least 24 points and extended their winning streak in the series to 24, dating to a tie in 1990. Ohio State hasn’t lost to Indiana since 1988.
And with Peyton Ramsey starting at quarterback in place of the injured Michael Penix Jr., the Hoosiers (2-1, 0-1) never had a chance.
It might not have mattered with Dobbins and Fields gashing Indiana’s defense.
“I think that’s definitely going to make us more dangerous in the future when we play more Big Ten games,” Fields said. “Just having the running game there just to pick me up and carry the team, that was great to see.”
Fields opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run, and then hooked up with Chris Olave for a 37-yard TD pass early in the second quarter to make it 14-3. On the ensuing Indiana series, Olave blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety, and Dobbins’ slicing 56-yard run set up a 9-yard TD pass from Fields to K.J. Hill Jr. for a 23-3 lead.
Dobbins, who ran for 175 yards in the first half, caught a 4-yard TD pass from Fields early in the third quarter. Master Teague added a 40-yard TD run with 4:58 left in the quarter to make it 44-10.
Fields was 14-of-24 for 193 yards. Teague had 10 carries for 106 yards. Ramsey was 20 of 34 for 166 yards, one interception and was sacked four times — the first sacks allowed by the Hoosiers this season.
No. 13 Penn State 17,
Pittsburgh 10
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi joked before the 100th meeting between the Panthers and Penn State that the next time the rivals face off, he’ll either be retired or “in a coffin.”
That’s a long time to live with some curious decision-making that helped the Nittany Lions escape with a win.
Pitt opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the Penn State 1 trailing by a touchdown with less than 4 minutes to go. Alex Kessman’s 19-yard attempt clanked off the upright and the Nittany Lion defense later turned away Pitt’s last-ditch possession to win their third straight in the series since it was renewed in 2016.
Journey Brown ran for 109 yards and a touchdown for Penn State (3-0) and Noah Cain’s 13-yard third-quarter sprint to the end zone gave Penn State the lead for good. Sean Clifford completed 14 of 30 passes for 222 yards while spending most of the afternoon under heavy duress.
Pitt’s Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 372 yards, but Penn State held firm when it mattered. The Panthers had first-and-goal at the Penn State 1 midway through the fourth quarter. Two passes and a run went nowhere, and Narduzzi opted to kick, despite trailing by seven.
Kessman’s miss allowed the Nittany Lions to bleed the clock a bit. Pitt drove from its 16 to the Penn State 26 in the final seconds, but Pickett’s 51st and final pass attempt smacked off a sea of hands in the end zone and fell incomplete to let Penn State improve to 53-43-4 in the series.
Temple 20,
No. 21 Maryland 17
PHILADELPHIA — Kenny Yeboah put Temple ahead on a one-handed touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, and the Owls used two clutch stops at the goal line to beat the Terrapins.
The Owls (2-0) defeated an unbeaten Maryland team for the second straight season and got coach Rod Carey off to a nice start in his first season on Temple’s sideline.
Yeboah used his outstretched right hand to snag Anthony Russo’s pass with 7:27 left in the game to put Temple ahead 20-15, but Maryland wasn’t going down easy — and Temple’s D pushed back.
Eastern Michigan 34,
Illinois 31
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chad Ryland booted a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give Eastern Michigan a win over the Illini.
It was the Eagles’ third win over a Big Ten team, following victories against Rutgers in 2017 and Purdue in 2018.
Mike Glass was 23 of 36 for 316 yards and three touchdowns to lead EMU (2-1). Jarius Grissom rushed three times for 52 yards, while Willie Parker had 23 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
