Bach & Brews Aug. 22 at Island City Brewing Co.

On Aug. 22, Back & Brews will bring witty and virtuosic classical music to the casual setting of a brewery.
J.S. Bach wrote most of his 1100+ compositions to be performed within church services, but he and some of his contemporaries also wrote comical, secular music for concerts at cafes and house parties. Bach & Brews — a part of Bach Roots Festival — presents virtuosic instrumental music and semi-staged, witty vocal works performed by the Bach Roots Festival’s leading professional singers and instrumentalists in the casual environment of a brewery. Come experience lively music, exceptional artistry, good beer and great company. Perhaps you’ll even be invited to join us in singing a few Baroque drinking songs!
Bach & Brews begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Island City Brewing Company, 65 E. Front St. in Winona. Admission is $15. The program includes Bach’s Peasant Cantata and selections from Orchestral Suite No. 2, as well as Scene of the Drunken Poet from The Fairy Queen by Purcell.
For more information, go to www.bachrootsfestival.com/bachandbrews.