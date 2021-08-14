Bach & Brews Aug. 22 at Island City Brewing Co.

J.S. Bach wrote most of his 1100+ compositions to be performed within church services, but he and some of his contemporaries also wrote comical, secular music for concerts at cafes and house parties. Bach & Brews — a part of Bach Roots Festival — presents virtuosic instrumental music and semi-staged, witty vocal works performed by the Bach Roots Festival’s leading professional singers and instrumentalists in the casual environment of a brewery. Come experience lively music, exceptional artistry, good beer and great company. Perhaps you’ll even be invited to join us in singing a few Baroque drinking songs!