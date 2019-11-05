NBA
Monday's Games
Washington 115, Detroit 99
Brooklyn 135, New Orleans 125
Houston 107, Memphis 100
Milwaukee 134, Minnesota 106
Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 109
Golden State 127, Portland 118
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, late
Indiana at Charlotte, late
San Antonio at Atlanta, late
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, late
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, late
Miami at Denver, late
Wednesday's Games
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.