{{featured_button_text}}

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;97;52;.651;—

Tampa Bay;88;61;.591;9

Boston;77;70;.524;19

Toronto;58;90;.392;38½

Baltimore;48;99;.327;48

Central Division

W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;89;57;.610;—

Cleveland;86;61;.585;3½

Chicago;65;82;.442;24½

Kansas City;55;93;.372;35

Detroit;43;103;.295;46

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;96;53;.644;—

Oakland;88;60;.595;7½

Texas;74;75;.497;22

Los Angeles;67;81;.453;28½

Seattle 60 88 .405 35½

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 (12)

Oakland 14, Texas 9

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, late

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, late

Baltimore at Detroit, late

Boston at Philadelphia, late

Minnesota at Cleveland, late

Houston at Kansas City, late

Oakland at Texas, late

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, late

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, late

Sunday's Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 1:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;92;57;.617;—

Washington;81;65;.555;9½

Philadelphia;76;70;.521;14½

New York;76;71;.517;15

Miami;51;96;.347;40

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;83;64;.565;—

Chicago;79;68;.537;4

Milwaukee;78;69;.531;5

Cincinnati;69;79;.466;14½

Pittsburgh;65;83;.439;18½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;96;53;.644;—

Arizona;75;73;.507;20½

San Francisco;71;77;.480;24½

San Diego;68;79;.463;27

Colorado;63;85;.426;32½

x-clinched division

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late

Atlanta at Washington, late

Boston at Philadelphia, late

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, late

Milwaukee at St. Louis, late

Cincinnati at Arizona, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

Miami at San Francisco, late

Sunday's Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 1:20 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-7) at Colorado (González 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 6:05 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.