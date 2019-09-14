MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;97;52;.651;—
Tampa Bay;88;61;.591;9
Boston;77;70;.524;19
Toronto;58;90;.392;38½
Baltimore;48;99;.327;48
Central Division
W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;89;57;.610;—
Cleveland;86;61;.585;3½
Chicago;65;82;.442;24½
Kansas City;55;93;.372;35
Detroit;43;103;.295;46
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;96;53;.644;—
Oakland;88;60;.595;7½
Texas;74;75;.497;22
Los Angeles;67;81;.453;28½
Seattle 60 88 .405 35½
Friday's Games
Baltimore 6, Detroit 2
Houston 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 (12)
Oakland 14, Texas 9
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 7
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, late
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, late
Baltimore at Detroit, late
Boston at Philadelphia, late
Houston at Kansas City, late
Oakland at Texas, late
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, late
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, late
Sunday's Games
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 12:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 1:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;92;57;.617;—
Washington;81;65;.555;9½
Philadelphia;76;70;.521;14½
New York;76;71;.517;15
Miami;51;96;.347;40
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;83;64;.565;—
Chicago;79;68;.537;4
Milwaukee;78;69;.531;5
Cincinnati;69;79;.466;14½
Pittsburgh;65;83;.439;18½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Los Angeles;96;53;.644;—
Arizona;75;73;.507;20½
San Francisco;71;77;.480;24½
San Diego;68;79;.463;27
Colorado;63;85;.426;32½
x-clinched division
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 5, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 10, San Diego 8
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
San Francisco 1, Miami 0
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, late
Atlanta at Washington, late
Boston at Philadelphia, late
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, late
Milwaukee at St. Louis, late
Cincinnati at Arizona, late
San Diego at Colorado, late
Miami at San Francisco, late
Sunday's Games
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 1:20 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-7) at Colorado (González 1-6), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 6:05 p.m.
