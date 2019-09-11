MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;95;51;.651;—
Tampa Bay;87;59;.596;8
Boston;76;69;.524;18½
Toronto;56;89;.386;38½
Baltimore;46;98;.319;48
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;89;55;.618;—
Cleveland;85;61;.582;5
Chicago;64;80;.444;25
Kansas City;53;92;.366;36½
Detroit;43;100;.301;45½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;95;51;.651;—
Oakland;85;60;.586;9½
Texas;72;74;.493;23
Los Angeles;67;79;.459;28
Seattle;59;86;.407;35½
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 21, Houston 7
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3 (11)
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, late
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, late
Boston at Toronto, late
Washington at Minnesota, late
Tampa Bay at Texas, late
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, late
Oakland at Houston, late
Cincinnati at Seattle, late
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 6:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;90;56;.616;—
Washington;79;64;.552;9½
Philadelphia;75;69;.521;14
New York;74;70;.514;15
Miami;51;93;.354;38
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;81;63;.563;—
Chicago;77;67;.535;4
Milwaukee;76;68;.528;5
Cincinnati;67;78;.462;14½
Pittsburgh;63;82;.434;18½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Los Angeles;94;52;.644;—
Arizona;75;70;.517;18½
San Francisco;70;75;.483;23½
San Diego;67;77;.465;26
Colorado;61;84;.421;32½
x-clinched division
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 3
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8 (10)
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, late
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, late
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, late
Milwaukee at Miami, late
Washington at Minnesota, late
St. Louis at Colorado, late
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, late
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late
Cincinnati at Seattle, late
Thursday's Games
Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 2:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 2:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 6:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 9:10 p.m.
