LPGA
SCOTTISH OPEN
At The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, Scotland
Yardage: 6,427; Par: 71
Final Results
Mi Jung Hur;66-62-70-66—264;-20
Jeongeun Lee;67-65-66-70—268;-16
Moriya Jutanugarn;64-66-67-71—268;-16
Mi Hyang Lee;63-70-68-68—269;-15
Ariya Jutanugarn;68-67-68-68—271;-13
Minjee Lee;69-73-64-67—273;-11
Elizabeth Szokol;67-69-68-69—273;-11
Anne van Dam;63-69-71-70—273;-11
Karolin Lampert;68-70-68-68—274;-10
Xiyu Lin;68-68-68-70—274;-10
Carly Booth;70-67-66-71—274;-10
Jane Park;63-71-69-71—274;-10
Hyo Joo Kim;66-72-69-68—275;-9
Anna Nordqvist;67-69-69-70—275;-9
Su Oh;65-73-66-71—275;-9
Yu Liu;70-67-67-71—275;-9
Madelene Sagstrom;67-70-72-67—276;-8
Wichanee Meechai;69-67-69-71—276;-8
Chella Choi;65-70-68-73—276;-8
Annie Park;71-71-69-67—278;-6
Amy Olson;70-69-70-69—278;-6
Ursula Wikstrom;69-69-70-70—278;-6
Na Yeon Choi;72-64-71-71—278;-6
Bronte Law;70-72-70-67—279;-5
Louise Ridderstrom;68-74-70-67—279;-5
Laura Davies;72-68-71-68—279;-5
Celine Boutier;70-69-71-69—279;-5
Charley Hull;69-72-68-70—279;-5
Christine Wolf;70-69-70-70—279;-5
Georgia Hall;69-68-71-71—279;-5
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;69-70-67-73—279;-5
Linnea Strom;69-69-68-73—279;-5
Luna Sobron Galmes;69-68-69-73—279;-5
Gaby Lopez;69-68-68-74—279;-5
Caroline Hedwall;65-74-70-71—280;-4
Pajaree Anannarukarn;69-68-72-71—280;-4
Laura Fuenfstueck;70-69-69-72—280;-4
Sei Young Kim;66-70-72-72—280;-4
Katherine Kirk;68-69-70-73—280;-4
Muni He;68-64-73-75—280;-4
Cydney Clanton;67-73-72-69—281;-3
Kendall Dye;71-71-68-71—281;-3
Ayako Uehara;68-73-72-69—282;-2
Alena Sharp;69-68-72-73—282;-2
Lynn Carlsson;70-72-70-71—283;-1
Sarah Schmelzel;69-70-73-71—283;-1
Wei-Ling Hsu;71-70-68-74—283;-1
Hee Young Park;70-71-67-75—283;-1
Kelly Tan;69-72-67-75—283;-1
Kylie Henry;70-67-81-66—284;E
Haeji Kang;72-70-72-70—284;E
Felicity Johnson;73-67-73-71—284;E
Holly Clyburn;67-71-73-73—284;E
Giulia Molinaro;69-71-69-75—284;E
Marianne Skarpnord; 73-67-72-73—285;+1
Maddie McCrary;71-69-71-74—285;+1
Hannah Green;67-73-71-74—285;+1
Jenny Shin;69-70-75-72—286;+2
Dana Finkelstein;70-71-70-75—286;+2
Carmen Alonso;69-72-70-75—286;+2
Angela Stanford;68-73-74-72—287;+3
Isi Gabsa;70-72-74-72—288;+4
Jacqui Concolino;73-68-75-72—288;+4
Youngin Chun;69-68-73-78—288;+4
Silvia Banon;71-70-75-74—290;+6
Emily Kristine Pedersen;72-70-73-75—290;+6
Marita Engzelius;73-69-75-74—291;+7
Noemi Jimenez Martin;70-71-71-80—292;+8
Linda Wessberg;74-68-76-75—293;+9
Pamela Pretswell Asher;69-71-74-80—294;+10
Louise Stahle;73-69-77-78—297;+13
