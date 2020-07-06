x-localagate

Return to homepage ×
Golf
CEDAR VALLEY
Thursday Ladies League
Low Net: Jane Brinkman 33, Ann Blaser 30, McKenzi Reed 31, Sue Ballard 33; Low Putts: Julie Pendelton 12; Chip-ins: Donna Boland, Jenny Glowczewski, Mary Moxness Birdies: Kris Anderson; Event Winners: Amy Joe Moe, Barb Bambanek, Mary Reeck, Kathy Shustrom, Pam Cordes.
Alex VandenHouten
Sports reporter
